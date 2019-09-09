Spooky season is creeping up. Here’s how to hear scary tales at the Conway Ghost Walk

Creepy or cute: Halloween costume shopping Residents in Myrtle Beach are doing costume shopping for Halloween parties and trick-or-treating. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Residents in Myrtle Beach are doing costume shopping for Halloween parties and trick-or-treating.

Are you ready for Halloween season?

The Conway Ghost Walk is coming next month, featuring spooky and sometimes humorous tales told by professional storytellers while guests stroll through Downtown Conway.

“This year will tour the residential historic district, which makes for a beautiful and spooky walking tour,” said Conway Downtown Alive Executive Director Hillary Howard. “We also have several veteran storytellers that have developed stories specific to their location and one storyteller is retelling a story from several years ago that was a crowd favorite.”

Tours are from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Oct. 17, 18 and 19. Each tour leaves from the box office, at 428 Main St. in Conway, every 15 minutes. Storytelling is about 75 minutes and the tour route is a 1-mile walk through the historic district. Event planners say visitors are welcome to bring flashlights.

This is the 9th year Downtown Conway Alive has hosted the event.

Tickets are $17 for adults and $9 for children ages 5 to 12, and may be purchased through conwayalive.com or by calling the box office at 843-248-6260.