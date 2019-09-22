Local

Pedestrian killed after being hit by van outside of Myrtle Beach

Fatal pedestrian crashes in Horry County

There have been 48 traffic fatalities in South Carolina as of Jan. 23. Ten of those have involved pedestrians. By
Up Next
There have been 48 traffic fatalities in South Carolina as of Jan. 23. Ten of those have involved pedestrians. By

A pedestrian died after being hit by a van near Fantasy Harbour on Sunday morning.

No charges are expected for the van’s driver, said Cpl. Sonny Collins with the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The crash happened around 5:30 a.m. as the van driver was using the ramp from U.S. Highway 501 to Waccamaw Boulevard, Collins said. The pedestrian was in the roadway when they were hit.

The van’s driver was not injured.

The Horry County Coroner’s Office has not released the name of the pedestrian killed.

Related stories from Myrtle Beach Sun News
Profile Image of Alex Lang
Alex Lang
Alex Lang is the True Crime reporter for The Sun News covering the legal system and how crime impacts local residents. He says letting residents know if they are safe is a vital role of a newspaper. Alex has covered crime in Detroit, Iowa, New York City, West Virginia and now Horry County.
  Comments  