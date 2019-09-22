Pedestrian killed after being hit by van outside of Myrtle Beach

Fatal pedestrian crashes in Horry County There have been 48 traffic fatalities in South Carolina as of Jan. 23. Ten of those have involved pedestrians. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK There have been 48 traffic fatalities in South Carolina as of Jan. 23. Ten of those have involved pedestrians.

A pedestrian died after being hit by a van near Fantasy Harbour on Sunday morning.

No charges are expected for the van’s driver, said Cpl. Sonny Collins with the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The crash happened around 5:30 a.m. as the van driver was using the ramp from U.S. Highway 501 to Waccamaw Boulevard, Collins said. The pedestrian was in the roadway when they were hit.

The van’s driver was not injured.

The Horry County Coroner’s Office has not released the name of the pedestrian killed.