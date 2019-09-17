Police dash cam footage shows now-resigned HCS board member’s DUI arrest

Dashcam video of Horry County School Board member’s DUI arrest Dashcam video from North Myrtle Beach Public safety of Holly Heniford's arrest on the suspicion of DUI. Heniford has since resigned from the Horry County School board. (Edited for brevity.) Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Dashcam video from North Myrtle Beach Public safety of Holly Heniford's arrest on the suspicion of DUI. Heniford has since resigned from the Horry County School board. (Edited for brevity.)

Horry County Schools is in need of a new board member after Holly Heniford resigned Monday, more than a week after being arrested and charged with DUI.

North Myrtle Beach police recently released dash cam footage from the Sept. 6 arrest, which shows Heniford ask the officer his name several times and fail to follow directions during field sobriety tests.

Heniford tells the officer that she’s an elected official in Horry County, and once he places her under arrest, she tells him that she knows the incident will be “on the front page of the paper.”

HCS Board Chairman Ken Richardson confirmed that he accepted Heniford’s resignation letter.

“It is with regret that I am hereby submitting my resignation from the Horry County Board of Education effective immediately,” the letter reads. “After much contemplation and soul searching over the past week, I came to the conclusion that my resignation from the board was the proper action for me to take so that the important work of the Board members in providing excellent educational opportunities for our students will not be distracted from by my personal situation. My number one goal as a board member for District One has always been to put the needs of the children first. It is with this goal in mind that I believe my resignation is necessary at this time.”

Heniford, initially elected in 2014, was recently reelected to represent District 1, which includes most of North Myrtle Beach and part of Myrtle Beach.

Sandy Martin, Horry County’s elections director, said the district can appoint a replacement while waiting for the next general election.

Richardson said he would update the public on the district’s plan during its Sept. 23 board meeting.