Horry County School board member charged with DUI skips meeting, issues statement

Richardson shares Heniford's statement at school board Horry Schools board chairman Ken Richardson reads a statement from board member Holly Heniford, who was absent from the meeting after being arrested and charged with DUI on Friday in North Myrtle Beach.

Horry County School board member Holly Heniford, who was arrested and charged with DUI Friday evening in North Myrtle Beach, was absent from Monday’s meeting.

Chairman Ken Richardson read a statement from her at the beginning of the meeting explaining that she decided to stay away to avoid being a distraction while the rest of the board considered important motions.

Heniford also resigned as chairwoman of the newly created Policy Committee, which hasn’t yet met, according to her statement. Richardson did not immediately announce a replacement.

Her statement indicated that she intends to remain on the board, where she’s served since being elected in 2014 representing District 1, which is most of North Myrtle Beach and part of Myrtle Beach.

Richardson previously posted on his Facebook page that he’s gotten messages regarding potential action he intends to take on the situation, but he has no authority as chairman to remove her as a board member, and he believes the matter will receive a “full and fair resolution” with the judicial system.