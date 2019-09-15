Police: Man dies after falling from balcony at Myrtle Beach resort

Authorities respond to balcony fall at Ocean Reef Resort A person fell from balcony of one of the highers at a Myrtle Beach oceanfront resort Saturday, according to police on scene. The person who fell at Ocean Reef Resort’s condition was unknown as of 6:20 p.m. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A person fell from balcony of one of the highers at a Myrtle Beach oceanfront resort Saturday, according to police on scene. The person who fell at Ocean Reef Resort’s condition was unknown as of 6:20 p.m.

A man died after falling off a balcony Saturday at a Myrtle Beach resort, according to a police report.

Officers responded to Ocean Reef Resort around 6 p.m. after receiving a call about a man falling off a balcony, according to Cpl. Thomas Vest with Myrtle Beach Police. Police said the incident happened on one of the higher-up floors but have not specified exactly where the event happened.

The coroner’s office has yet to release the man’s name, and police have not released information on the nature of the fall, stating in the police report that a man “may have fell off the balcony of his hotel room.”

Shortly after 6 p.m. there was a large presence of police and medical personnel on the 72nd Avenue beach access side of the resort.

Ocean Reef Resort is located at 7100 Ocean Boulevard.