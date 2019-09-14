Local
Authorities respond after person falls from high-up balcony at Myrtle Beach resort
A person fell from balcony on one of the higher-up floors at a Myrtle Beach oceanfront resort Saturday, according to Cpl. Thomas Vest with Myrtle Beach police.
The incident happened at Ocean Reef Resort, where a there was a large police and medical responder presence just after 6 p.m. The person’s condition is unknown. Lt. Jon Evans with the Myrtle Beach Fire Department confirmed there had been a fall but did not know from which floor it took place.
Vest said his department got a call just before 6 p.m.
The majority of the authorities were on the 72nd Avenue beach access side of the resort. Police were still on scene as of 6:20 p.m. and police tape was blocking the incident location.
Ocean Reef Resort is located at 7100 Ocean Boulevard.
