Authorities respond after person falls from high-up balcony at Myrtle Beach resort

Authorities respond to balcony fall at Ocean Reef Resort A person fell from balcony of one of the highers at a Myrtle Beach oceanfront resort Saturday, according to police on scene. The person who fell at Ocean Reef Resort’s condition was unknown as of 6:20 p.m. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A person fell from balcony of one of the highers at a Myrtle Beach oceanfront resort Saturday, according to police on scene. The person who fell at Ocean Reef Resort’s condition was unknown as of 6:20 p.m.

A person fell from balcony on one of the higher-up floors at a Myrtle Beach oceanfront resort Saturday, according to Cpl. Thomas Vest with Myrtle Beach police.

The incident happened at Ocean Reef Resort, where a there was a large police and medical responder presence just after 6 p.m. The person’s condition is unknown. Lt. Jon Evans with the Myrtle Beach Fire Department confirmed there had been a fall but did not know from which floor it took place.

Vest said his department got a call just before 6 p.m.

The majority of the authorities were on the 72nd Avenue beach access side of the resort. Police were still on scene as of 6:20 p.m. and police tape was blocking the incident location.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Ocean Reef Resort is located at 7100 Ocean Boulevard.