Broadway at the Beach hotel being evacuated after carbon monoxide leak reported

Broadway at the Beach hotel evacuated after leak

The Hampton Inn at Broadway at the Beach was evacuated after a carbon monoxide leak was reported Sept. 10, 2019.
The Hampton Inn at Broadway at the Beach was evacuated after a carbon monoxide leak was reported Sept. 10, 2019.

The Myrtle Beach Fire Department is evacuating a Broadway at the Beach hotel after reports of a carbon monoxide leak, Lt. Jon Evans said.

Crews were dispatched to the Hampton Inn, at 1140 Celebrity Circle, about 9:50 a.m. Tuesday after the leak was reported in the laundry room area.

People inside the hotel are being evacuated, Evans said. The only threat is inside the building, he said, but people should avoid the area for the safety of crews working the scene.

“At this time, we are just evacuating everyone outside so there are no issues,” Evans said, adding about 90 people were currently staying at the hotel.

No injuries have been reported in connection to the leak, he said.

The hotel was evacuated less than a month ago after a carbon monoxide leak was reported.

Evans said the leak is something that can be managed and “isn’t vital to the business being open.” After the scene is cleared, it will be safe for people to stay there, he said.

“We will be investigating more into the situation and making sure the issue is fixed in the very near future,” Evans said.

