Local
Authorities evacuate Broadway at the Beach hotel as they investigate possible gas leak
What to do if you smell natural gas
Myrtle Beach fire department and police personnel have evacuated the Hampton Inn at Broadway at the Beach as they attempt to find the source of what is believed to be a carbon monoxide leak, according to Lt. Jon Evans with the MBFD.
There are no injuries and everyone is out of the building, located at 1140 Celebrity Circle, Evans said.
Crews responded to a hazardous materials call between 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. Monday and currently attempting to locate the source causing what they believe is a gas leakage.
Comments