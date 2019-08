What to do if you’ve been in a car accident Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident.

The Horry County Coroner’s Office has released the name of a 22-year-old man killed in a single vehicle crash in North Myrtle Beach early Friday morning.

Lavonte Stanley from Longs died from injuries sustained in the collision, said Horry County Deputy Coroner Patty Bellamy.

The wreck happened on Robert Edge Parkway about midnight, said NMB spokesperson Pat Dowling. The driver was unresponsive and “heavily entrapped” in the vehicle, he said.

North Myrtle Beach police are investigating.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sun News content across all your devices. SAVE NOW