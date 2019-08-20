Another bar has closed at a troubled and targeted business location near Myrtle Beach

What’s new for 2019? 8 restaurant openings in the Grand Strand With new restaurants opening this year, Myrtle Beach locals and visitors have several culinary options to choose from. Here’s a list of the latest restaurant openings in 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK With new restaurants opening this year, Myrtle Beach locals and visitors have several culinary options to choose from. Here’s a list of the latest restaurant openings in 2019.

Spa Ultra Lounge and Restaurant in the Myrtle Beach area has closed.

The often-troubled property has been closed for a few weeks, and the owners of the club have been evicted from the property by Horry County, according to a notice posted on the front door.

Spa opened in June 2017 on the site of the former Gold Club near the corner of U.S. 17 Bypass and U.S. 501.

It was open for lunch and dinner and specialized in Latino and Caribbean dishes, and it was also a late night bar/nightclub.

Spa’s owners could not be reached for comment.

Businesses have struggled to remain open at the location and have also been targeted by the county.

The Gold Club was shut down in 2014 after being deemed a public nuisance after new ordinances were issued by Horry County for adult-entertainment businesses, including restricting adult-themed businesses into zones throughout the county.

The club then reopened as Empire Night Club, but was shut down for again being a public nuisance, and in 2016 it reopened as Club Faces, but was shut down shortly after opening.

Spa had a couple noteworthy incidents in its two years.

There was a shooting at the club in April, according to Horry County Police, and a scheduled BlocBoy JB concert during Atlantic Beach Bikefest last year was canceled after the performer and several members of his 13-person entourage attempted to enter the club with handguns, according to former Spa co-owner Quinsan Kilgore.

Two teens from BlocBoy JB’s hometown of Memphis, Tennessee, who Spa’s owners say were part of his entourage, were arrested on gun and drug charges and seven guns were confiscated, according to Horry County Police.