Crime
Police investigating early morning shooting at Horry County nightclub
Horry County police are investigating an early morning shooting at Spa Ultra Lounge and Restaurant.
Officers received a call at approximately 5:20 a.m. Sunday for the reported shooting, according to police. Police declined to say whether anyone was injured during the incident.
Shortly after the shooting, a person arrived at Conway Medical Center with a gunshot wound, according to police radio traffic.
Spa is located at 2554 U.S. 501, just west of U.S. 17.
