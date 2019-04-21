Police investigating early morning shooting at Horry County nightclub

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

Horry County police are investigating an early morning shooting at Spa Ultra Lounge and Restaurant.

Officers received a call at approximately 5:20 a.m. Sunday for the reported shooting, according to police. Police declined to say whether anyone was injured during the incident.

Shortly after the shooting, a person arrived at Conway Medical Center with a gunshot wound, according to police radio traffic.

Spa is located at 2554 U.S. 501, just west of U.S. 17.