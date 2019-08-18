Local

Here’s why the Conway Walmart has gone dark and when the power could be back on

More shoppers want to buy groceries online - Amazon, Kroger, Wal-Mart jump on tasty trend

Walmart and Publix grocery stores already offer delivery services in Beaufort and Jasper counties. The new Kroger on Buckwalter will also offer the service when it opens on May 15. By
Up Next
Walmart and Publix grocery stores already offer delivery services in Beaufort and Jasper counties. The new Kroger on Buckwalter will also offer the service when it opens on May 15. By

Walmart in Conway has gone dark and it might be a few hours before that changes.

Horry Electric Cooperatives said via Facebook that a bad transformer that powers the Walmart located at 2709 Church Street is being worked on.

“The job requires a crane. This could take a few hours . The patience of our members is appreciated,” the post stated.

WPDE, The Sun News’ Grand Strand Alliance partner, reported a large police presence is on scene because of the outage.

On Saturday, thunderstorms caused more than 4,000 Horry Electric customers to lose power.

  Comments  