Here’s why the Conway Walmart has gone dark and when the power could be back on
Walmart in Conway has gone dark and it might be a few hours before that changes.
Horry Electric Cooperatives said via Facebook that a bad transformer that powers the Walmart located at 2709 Church Street is being worked on.
“The job requires a crane. This could take a few hours . The patience of our members is appreciated,” the post stated.
WPDE, The Sun News’ Grand Strand Alliance partner, reported a large police presence is on scene because of the outage.
On Saturday, thunderstorms caused more than 4,000 Horry Electric customers to lose power.
