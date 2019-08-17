Lightning strike to Horry Electric substation leaves more than 4,000 without power

Lightning safety tips Watch a NOAA video about being safe when thunderstorms and lighting approach. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Watch a NOAA video about being safe when thunderstorms and lighting approach.

A lightning strike to Horry Electric Cooperatives’ South Conway substation has caused more than 4,000 customers to lose power, according to the company’s Facebook page.

Horry Electric reports 4,298 patrons are without power due to the strike, which the company reported on Facebook just after 1 p.m.

“Power is out and will be out for a while. Crews mobilized immediately and clean up has begun. It will take time and patience,” the Facebook post reads. “Engineers helped assess the situation and are now working to see if back feeding is an option. No word on a time frame for restoration of service.”

According to Horry Electric’s outage map, most of the customers affected live west and south of Conway.

The National Weather Service in Wilmington, North Carolina advised of potential flooding in Myrlte Beach and surrounding areas as thunderstorms passed through this morning and early afternoon.

“Heavy showers and thunderstorms have brought excessive runoff to Myrtle Beach and surrounding communities,” the NWS in Wilmington’s Facebook page read a little before noon. “Be prepared for flooding, especially in poor drainage and low lying areas in southeast Horry County.”

The service advised of potential flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets, poor-drainage and low-lying areas through 1:30 p.m.