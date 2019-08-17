Country artist’s show at House of Blues postponed as he recovers from recent health scare

Snoop Dogg returns to the Myrtle Beach area for the first time in nearly 10 years on the ‘Wellness Retreat’ tour Hip-hop artist Snoop Dogg showed up in Myrtle Beach for the 'Wellness Retreat' tour with special guests Berner and Flatbush Zombies. Check out exclusive content from the show. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Hip-hop artist Snoop Dogg showed up in Myrtle Beach for the 'Wellness Retreat' tour with special guests Berner and Flatbush Zombies. Check out exclusive content from the show.

Drake White’s performance scheduled for Saturday night in North Myrtle Beach has been postponed as he continues to recover from a health scare.

The country music artist and the House of Blues in North Myrtle Beach announced via social media Saturday that the concert would be rescheduled for a later date.

“Hey Myrtle Beach! I’m still resting up in Roanoke, so unfortunately we won’t be able to play for you tonight,” White posted on Facebook. “Looking forward to rescheduling soon though. Thanks for your good vibes. Love ya! - DW.”

White was taken to the hospital Friday night after becoming light-headed, lacking energy and nearly collapsing on stage in Roanoke Virginia, where he was opening for Scotty McCreery at Elmwood Park, according to WBDJ7, a Virginia CBS affiliate.

“Hey friends- sorry we had to cut it short tonight. I’m getting checked out by some of Roanoke’s finest docs and will keep you posted. Thanks for your prayers and continued support. Love ya!” White tweeted Friday night.

White’s tour manager, Andrew Stone, told WBDJ7 that the reason for the health issues are not yet known.

“He’s been going through medical procedures back in Nashville and it’s uncertain what the issue is right now,” Stone said. “It’s likely due to the heat.”

The House of Blues said all tickets purchased will be honored for the new date, which has not yet been set.