Maybach Music, anyone? This popular rapper to perform on Grand Strand this fall

“The Boss” is coming to North Myrtle Beach in a couple months.

Grammy-nominated rapper Rick Ross will be performing at the local House of Blues on Oct. 3 as part of his “Port of Miami 2” tour.

Known for nicknames “Rozay,” “Renzel” and “Teflon,” Rick Ross has had several Billboard hits, including “Money in the Grave” featuring Drake, since arriving on scene in 2000. Rick Ross has also been among those featured on several hit songs produced by DJ Khaled.

The man known for Maybach Music is also an entrepreneur, record executive and songwriter. He was born in Mississippi but is a Florida resident who reps Miami.

House of Blues tweeted that a Live Nation Presale starts at 10 a.m. Thursday with promo code SHAKEIT. General ticket sales open at 10 a.m. Friday.

This show is one of several notable original acts scheduled to perform at the House of Blues this year.

Aug. 9: Puddle of Mudd

Aug. 13: DaBaby

Aug. 17: Drake White

Sept. 1: Moon Taxi

Sept. 7: Aaron Lewis

Sept. 14: Moneybagg Yo

Sept. 21: Alter Bridge

Oct. 4: Theory of a Deadman

Oct. 18: Candlebox

Nov. 9: Boney James

Dec. 7: Incubus