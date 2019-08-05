Local
Maybach Music, anyone? This popular rapper to perform on Grand Strand this fall
Snoop Dogg returns to the Myrtle Beach area for the first time in nearly 10 years on the ‘Wellness Retreat’ tour
“The Boss” is coming to North Myrtle Beach in a couple months.
Grammy-nominated rapper Rick Ross will be performing at the local House of Blues on Oct. 3 as part of his “Port of Miami 2” tour.
Known for nicknames “Rozay,” “Renzel” and “Teflon,” Rick Ross has had several Billboard hits, including “Money in the Grave” featuring Drake, since arriving on scene in 2000. Rick Ross has also been among those featured on several hit songs produced by DJ Khaled.
The man known for Maybach Music is also an entrepreneur, record executive and songwriter. He was born in Mississippi but is a Florida resident who reps Miami.
House of Blues tweeted that a Live Nation Presale starts at 10 a.m. Thursday with promo code SHAKEIT. General ticket sales open at 10 a.m. Friday.
This show is one of several notable original acts scheduled to perform at the House of Blues this year.
Aug. 9: Puddle of Mudd
Aug. 13: DaBaby
Aug. 17: Drake White
Sept. 1: Moon Taxi
Sept. 7: Aaron Lewis
Sept. 14: Moneybagg Yo
Sept. 21: Alter Bridge
Oct. 4: Theory of a Deadman
Oct. 18: Candlebox
Nov. 9: Boney James
Dec. 7: Incubus
