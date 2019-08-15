Coroner IDs Murrells Inlet man killed while crossing SC 544

The Sun News Reporter Hannah Strong is passionate about making the world better through what she reports and writes. Strong, who is a Pawleys Island native, is quick to jump on breaking news, profiles stories about people in the community and obituaries. Strong has won four S.C. Press Association first-place awards, including one for enterprise reporting after riding along with police during a homicide. She earned a bachelor’s degree in communications from Winthrop University.
The U.S. Army veteran accused of human trafficking in Conway was found dead in a Myrtle Beach hotel. An autopsy is planned. There was no signs of foul play. The suspect was in Horry County court a day earlier.
