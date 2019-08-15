Local

Coroner IDs Murrells Inlet man killed while crossing SC 544

Fatal pedestrian crashes in Horry County

There have been 48 traffic fatalities in South Carolina as of Jan. 23. Ten of those have involved pedestrians. By
There have been 48 traffic fatalities in South Carolina as of Jan. 23. Ten of those have involved pedestrians. By

The Horry County Corner’s Office has identified a pedestrian hit by a vehicle on S.C. 544 Tuesday night.

Jonathan Johnson, 37, of Murrells Inlet, was pronounced dead at Conway Hospital from injuries in the crash, said Horry County Coroner Robert Edge.

Crews were called to the crash about 9 p.m. on 544 near Fox Hollow Road.

South Carolina Highway Patrol Cpl. Matt Southern said a Mercedes hit the pedestrian as the person tried to cross Highway 544. The victim later died at the hospital.

