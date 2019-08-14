Local
Pedestrian killed after being hit by a car on Highway 544 in Horry County
Fatal pedestrian crashes in Horry County
One person died after being struck by a motor vehicle on S.C. Highway 544 on Tuesday night.
Emergency crews went to the crash around 9 p.m., according to Horry County Fire and Rescue. A pedestrian was killed and no other injuries were reported.
The wreck happened near Fox Hollow Road and one lane of Highway 544 in each direction was closed. People were asked to avoid the area.
South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers are investigating the crash. The Horry County Coroner’s Office has not released the name of the victim.
