Pedestrian killed after being hit by a car on Highway 544 in Horry County

Fatal pedestrian crashes in Horry County There have been 48 traffic fatalities in South Carolina as of Jan. 23. Ten of those have involved pedestrians. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK There have been 48 traffic fatalities in South Carolina as of Jan. 23. Ten of those have involved pedestrians.

One person died after being struck by a motor vehicle on S.C. Highway 544 on Tuesday night.

Emergency crews went to the crash around 9 p.m., according to Horry County Fire and Rescue. A pedestrian was killed and no other injuries were reported.

The wreck happened near Fox Hollow Road and one lane of Highway 544 in each direction was closed. People were asked to avoid the area.

South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers are investigating the crash. The Horry County Coroner’s Office has not released the name of the victim.

@SCDPS_PIO is investigating a Hwy. 544/Fox Hollow Rd. pedestrian (deceased) vs. motor vehicle accident (around 9 p.m.)



No other reported injuries.



1 lane of travel in each direction of 544 is closed at this time. Please avoid the area as emergency crews work.#HCFR #TeamHorry pic.twitter.com/8j2Sj7XvnA — Horry SC Fire Rescue (@hcfirerescue) August 15, 2019