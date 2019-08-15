Myrtle Beach area G-Shine gang members plead guilty to drug trafficking

Gang roundup in Horry County U.S. Attorney Sherri Lydon announced Thursday at a news conference that 24 people have been arrested, with more still wanted, as part of an investigation into a drug trafficking group known as the "G Shine" gang . Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK U.S. Attorney Sherri Lydon announced Thursday at a news conference that 24 people have been arrested, with more still wanted, as part of an investigation into a drug trafficking group known as the "G Shine" gang .

More than 30 Horry County gang members have pleaded guilty and will be sentenced in federal court after a months-long investigation, according to federal officials.

The Horry County and Myrtle Beach “drug traffickers” were indicted nearly nine months ago after a federal wiretap investigation into the G-Shine/SMG gang. All 33 indicted pleaded guilty.

“When we lock arms with our local, state, and federal agencies to get the most violent offenders off our streets, our communities notice an immediate and sustained positive impact,” U.S. Attorney for South Carolina Sherri Lydon said in a release. “In the first half of 2017, there were 14 homicides in Horry County. After the Operation Rise and Shine takedown, that number dropped to three homicides in the first half of this year. Robberies and aggravated assaults have also noticeably declined. This case demonstrates the effectiveness of the Project Safe Neighborhoods model, and we will continue to replicate it across the state as we combat violent crime and the opioid epidemic.”

Investigators say the 33 were members and/or associates of a drug trafficking organization known by the name “G-Shine,” formerly known as Gangster Killer Bloods. G-Shine is a Bloods Gang set that evolved from the United Blood Nation in the late 1990s.

Officials previously said they began in early 2017 “a covert investigation of a large-scale drug trafficking organization operating in the Myrtle Beach and Horry County areas of south Carolina.”

A majority of the defendants pleaded guilty within weeks of being arrested in the Dec. 12, 2018, “takedown,” Lydon said. Two other defendants pleaded guilty in July.

The other defendants will likely be sentenced within the coming week, authorities said. Here are the 26 defendants who have been sentenced:

Christopher Kayvon Giddens, of Longs, sentenced to 198 months

Kennis Lorenzo Willard, of Longs, sentenced to 121 months

Aaron Delond Stanley, of Myrtle Beach, sentenced to 120 months

Farentino Santonia Green, of Conway, sentenced to 120 months

Christopher Lamont Pino, of Little River, sentenced to 120 months

Trey Levert Cox, of Poplar, sentenced to 120 months

Richard Earl Hemingway, Jr., of Myrtle Beach, sentenced to 108 months

Rashea Omar Jenerette, of Poplar, sentenced to 84 months

Shaquille Anthony Gore, of Myrtle Beach, sentenced to 84 months

Ralph Cleodus Willard, Jr., of Little River, sentenced to 72 months

Cory Antwan Pertell, of Loris, sentenced to 60 months

Glen Garrick Holley, of Myrtle Beach, sentenced to 60 months

Crystal Nicole Dickey, of Little River, sentenced to 54 months

Dennis Tyron Chestnut, of Myrtle Beach, sentenced to 46 months

Montea Daryel Myers, of Myrtle Beach, sentenced to 41 months

Marcus Antonio Hemingway, of Longs, sentenced to 36 months

Donte Raquan Xavier Livingston, of Myrtle Beach, sentenced to 36 months

Jada Teal Abril Pyatt, of Myrtle Beach, sentenced to 36 months

Myland Castelle Davis, of Conway, sentenced to 30 months

Xavier Jermaine Horne, of Myrtle Beach, sentenced to 30 months

Eddie Mario Jones, of Myrtle Beach, sentenced to 30 months

Wendy Elaine Blue, of Longs, sentenced to 30 months

Kalaera Marie Gee, of Aynor, sentenced to 21 months

Blake Lashay Evans, of Longs, sentenced to 18 months

Terrance Damon Richardson, Jr., of Longs, sentenced to 12 months

Katelyn Anne Stetler, of Little River, sentenced to Time Served