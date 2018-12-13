’One of the biggest roundups in the last decade’: Feds, local cops arrest dozens

More than 20 people face federal drug charges after a county-wide roundup — one of the largest in Horry County in the last decade.

U.S. Attorney Sherri Lydon announced Thursday at a news conference that 24 people have been arrested by 125 agents across the state. Lydon believes there are about three more arrests coming soon.

Those arrested are believed to have connections to a gang called “G Shine.”

Tips from the community and connections to violent crimes started the investigation about nine months ago, according to Horry County Police Chief Joe Hill.

“This is a very large group with a lot of tentacles,” Hill said.

It’s believe the gang has been involved in shootings around Myrtle Beach, officials said.

“These folks are involved in heroin trafficking, fentanyl and cocaine,” Hill added.

The federal government is involved because the suspects may work up and down the east coast and possibly in other countries, officials said.

Jimmy Richardson, 15th Circuit Solicitor, told The Sun News the roundup was done through the partnership of local law enforcement and federal authorities. Richardson said it’s the “one of the biggest roundups in the last decade.”





“We only pick certain cases to send up there (to federal court),” Richardson told The Sun News. “This is the first this year that we’ve worked from the ground up … because of this you’re going to see a big benefit to our area by having participated in this federal roundup.”

Federal prisons, Richardson said, are not over crowded.

“There is plenty of room,” he said. “The opportunity to work with our federal partners really opens up our chance better serve our local citizens.”

Horry County Sheriff Phillip Thompson said Thursday that Wednesday “was a good day” when they made several arrests.

Agencies investigating the case are Horry County Police Department, Horry County Sheriff’s Office, 15th Circuit Drug Enforcement Unit, 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office, Myrtle Beach Police Department, Conway Police Department, South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, Drug Enforcement Administration, United States Marshals Service, United States Postal Inspection Service, Federal Bureau of Investigation and the United States Attorney’s Office.

Those arrested, listed below, face charges that include drug distribution conspiracy, distribution of heroin and possession with intent to distribute cocaine.