Here’s how much Horry County is paying its new top administrator

Horry County officially has agreed to terms with its new top administrator.

On Tuesday, Steve Gosnell officially accepted the position after signing a contract laying out his salary and benefits. He will be paid $205,000 a year with benefits, including health insurance and an $8,000 car allowance.

He was given a three-year contract with raises that will be in line with the annual pay increases all employees receive, Horry County Chairman Johnny Gardner said.

“We’re happy to have it done and behind us and able to move forward,” Gardner.

The terms of the administrator contract were discussed in executive session behind closed doors. No discussion was held in public.

The contract was approved by 10 to 1 vote at County Council’s Tuesday meeting with Council Member Tyler Servant voting against it. Al Allen was unable to attend the meeting.

Gosnell was on vacation during the meeting.

Interim Horry County Administrator Steve Gosnell Josh Bell

The administrator reports directly to council and is in charge of the non-elected staff. The position covers all parts of county government including public safety, finance and infrastructure.

Gosnell previously served as an assistant administrator, spending decades working for Horry County working within the infrastructure and regulation departments.

He took the interim administrator job in April when Chris Eldridge resigned following months of attempts to fire him after he asked state investigators to look into Gardner.

During his tenure as interim administrator, Gosnell oversaw the creation of the current county budget that included annual pay raises for staff members.

In June, Gosnell applied for the administrator position, beating four other finalists for the job.

The full terms of Gosnell’s new contract will be available Wednesday morning, Gardner said.