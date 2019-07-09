Horry County Council has picked its new top employee

Horry County council retreats behind closed doors for administrator interviews as public cries ‘Shame! What was announced as a public meeting turned into a private one following a vote to go into executive session. Last week Horry County announced a special meeting would be held to interview the candidates in public. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK What was announced as a public meeting turned into a private one following a vote to go into executive session. Last week Horry County announced a special meeting would be held to interview the candidates in public.

Horry County Council has picked who will lead its staff: Steve Gosnell.

At its Tuesday meeting, Council voted in a ballot system to offer the position to Gosnell, who is currently serving as the interim administrator. He beat three other finalists for the position.

“By a vote 11-1, congratulations to Mr. Steve Gosnell as the new county administrator,” Gardner said.

The administrator serves as the top of the non-elected staff members who work for Horry County. It’s a position that reports directly to County Council and is responsible for implementing directives given by the elected body.

Gosnell has been a longtime employee of Horry County with decades of experience in the infrastructure sector of government. Since April when he took over as interim administrator, he oversaw the passing of the fiscal year 2020 budget, which included pay raises for the staff.

While he has the job, the question still remains as to what Gosnell’s compensation package will look like in his new role and for how long he will be contracted to hold the position. In his previous job, he was paid $174,836 as assistant administrator.

The previous Administrator Chris Eldridge was paid more than $200,000 and also received benefits including a car allowance and health insurance. Moving forward, a special committee of council members will be formed to hammer out the details of the Gosnell’s contract.