Coroner: Body of missing swimmer recovered after Murrells Inlet search

The body of a missing swimmer was found overnight Monday after more than a day of searching the Intracoastal Waterway, according to Horry County Coroner Robert Edge.

South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, Murrells Inlet-Garden City Fire Rescue, Horry County Fire Rescue, and the U.S. Coast Guard began searching near the Wacca Wache Landing in the Murrells Inlet area Sunday afternoon after reports that Roger “Trell” Wigfall, 21, of Pawleys Island went missing.

Wigfall was reported missing about five miles north of the landing on the Intracoastal Waterway.

Wigfall was a graduate of Waccamaw High School and worked at Groucho’s Deli in Pawleys Island, his family said.

