Family waits for answers as search continues for missing swimmer in Horry County

Roger "Trell" Wigfall, 21, of Pawleys Island, SC went missing in the Intracoastal Waterway on August 11, 2019. On August 12, the search continued by SCDNR and other Horry County crews near the Wacca Wache Marina in Murrells Inlet.

South Carolina Department of Natural Resources and local crews have resumed the search in Murrells Inlet for a missing swimmer Monday morning, said DNR Spokesperson David Lucas.

Murrells Inlet-Garden City Fire Rescue, Horry County Fire Rescue and the U.S. Coast Guard searched the Wacca Wache Landing area Sunday afternoon after reports that Roger “Trell” Wigfall, 21, of Pawleys Island went missing.

Wigfall was reported missing about five miles north of the landing on the Intracoastal Waterway.

“Right now, I’m just hoping he’s holding on somewhere,” said Astrid McCullough, Wigfall’s older sister.

McCullough sat with half-a-dozen family members Monday morning at the Wacca Wache Marina, waiting for answers. She said the wait has been tough.

“That’s the worst part about it - all I can do is sit and wait,” McCullough said, adding there isn’t much she can do to help search for her brother.

Boats began entering the river at the landing Monday morning to resume the search.

“You always hold out hope that a missing individual may be found alive in the immediate aftermath of a situation like this,” Lucas said.

Wigfall was a graduate of Waccamaw High School and works at Groucho’s in Pawleys Island, his family said.