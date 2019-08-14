Man hit and killed along Little River road was forced to walk home from a bar, suit says

A brief explanation of civil lawsuits and where to file them Civil suits can be filed against another party for reasons including alleged negligence, product liability, marriage and children, money and debt and injury. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Civil suits can be filed against another party for reasons including alleged negligence, product liability, marriage and children, money and debt and injury.

A Little River bar forced a man to walk home where he was killed by a woman in a hit-and-run, according to a lawsuit.

The family of Demontray Hill filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Empire Sports Bar & Grill in Little River last week.

On Nov. 30, 2017, Hill and Michael Brown were asked to leave Empire after getting into a fight, according to the suit. Hill tried to leave in Brown’s car, but the bar staff would not let him, the suit states. Hill could not find another way home and had to walk north on U.S. Highway 17 towards his Shallotte, North Carolina, home.

Around 4 a.m., a woman hit Hill as he walked home. Hill was at fault and the woman was not charged in connection to the incident, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The suit states the bar was negligent for not letting Hill to leave with Brown, for not helping him find a ride home and for failing to give Hill reflective clothing. It asks for an unspecified amount of money.

Officials from Empire Sports Bar & Grill could not be immediately reached for comment.