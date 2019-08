Latest News SCDNR resumes search for missing swimmer in Intracoastal Waterway August 12, 2019 12:27 PM

Roger “Trell” Wigfall, 21, of Pawleys Island, SC went missing in the Intracoastal Waterway on August 11, 2019. On August 12, the search continued by SCDNR and other Horry County crews near the Wacca Wache Marina in Murrells Inlet.