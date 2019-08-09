Local
Conway police: Mother of missing 5-year-old identified, investigation underway
The mother a 5-year-old found in Conway Thursday evening has been identified, police said Friday morning.
The child was found in the area of Kenneth Street and goes by CJ, Conway police said. The investigation is ongoing.
Conway police released his photo Thursday evening and called for the public’s help in finding his parents.
