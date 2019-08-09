Conway police: Mother of missing 5-year-old identified, investigation underway

Police agencies talk about the benefits of social media in missing people cases Horry County police Lt. Mark Bonner talks about how social media helps police in their investigations of missing persons. When agencies post information on social media, the public is quick to comment and provide leads. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Horry County police Lt. Mark Bonner talks about how social media helps police in their investigations of missing persons. When agencies post information on social media, the public is quick to comment and provide leads.

The mother a 5-year-old found in Conway Thursday evening has been identified, police said Friday morning.

The child was found in the area of Kenneth Street and goes by CJ, Conway police said. The investigation is ongoing.

Conway police released his photo Thursday evening and called for the public’s help in finding his parents.