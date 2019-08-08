Do you know him? Conway police need help finding family of 5-year-old

Police agencies talk about the benefits of social media in missing people cases
Horry County police Lt. Mark Bonner talks about how social media helps police in their investigations of missing persons. When agencies post information on social media, the public is quick to comment and provide leads.
By
Up Next
Horry County police Lt. Mark Bonner talks about how social media helps police in their investigations of missing persons. When agencies post information on social media, the public is quick to comment and provide leads.
By
Conway Police is asking for the public’s help in finding family of a 5-year-old.
The child was found in the area of Kenneth Street and goes by the name “CJ,” according to Conway police. The department is asking for any information about the child’s identify or his family members.
Anyone with any information is asked to call Conway Police Department at (843) 248-1790.
Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month
Get full access to The Sun News content across all your devices.
Alex Lang is the True Crime reporter for The Sun News covering the legal system and how crime impacts local residents. He says letting residents know if they are safe is a vital role of a newspaper. Alex has covered crime in Detroit, Iowa, New York City, West Virginia and now Horry County.
The Conway, SC Perimeter Road may require some Horry County residents to relocate. Approved as a RIDE III referendum construction project, the road would cut through the historically black Sandridge Community.
Comments