Do you know him? Conway police need help finding family of 5-year-old

Conway Police is asking for the public’s help in finding family of a 5-year-old.

The child was found in the area of Kenneth Street and goes by the name “CJ,” according to Conway police. The department is asking for any information about the child’s identify or his family members.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Conway Police Department at (843) 248-1790.

