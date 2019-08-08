Local
This Grand Strand breakfast spot scored low on a health inspection, report shows
A Surfside Beach diner received a low score during a health inspection due to a lack of cleanliness and not prepping food properly, according to a S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control report.
Denny’s, at 1200 U.S. 17 N., received a 60 percent grade during a routine inspection Aug. 1. The restaurant scored a 92 percent on a follow-up inspection the following day.
During the routine inspection, a health inspector found employees were not washing their hands between tasks and handling food with bare hands, there was mold and rust build up in the ice machine, food was not being held at proper temperatures, and food did not have discard dates, the report states.
The breakfast restaurant was prepping milk inside a dirty sink, and food was built up throughout the cook line, inside the walk-in freezer and walls, according to the inspection report.
Equipment throughout the restaurant was in poor shape during the inspection, including backed-up plumbing on the dishwasher that caused the machine to overflow with water onto the floor, the report states.
Denny’s was not following proper cold holding temperature standards, or rules about keeping non-food-contact surfaces clean during the follow-up inspection, according to a report.
