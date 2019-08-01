Several Myrtle Beach area restaurants score low on health inspections

How DHEC decides whether a restaurant gets an ‘A’ or a ‘C’ DHEC conducts inspections — what it calls a “snapshot in time” of retail food establishments’ employee behavior and preparation practices — annually or quarterly depending on the establishment’s food processes and compliance history. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK DHEC conducts inspections — what it calls a “snapshot in time” of retail food establishments’ employee behavior and preparation practices — annually or quarterly depending on the establishment’s food processes and compliance history.

About five Grand Strand restaurant received low scores during recent S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control inspections in July.

Here are the restaurants’ scores and what inspectors found during routine inspections:

Borgata of Surfside, 813 Surfside Drive, scored a 74 percent during a routine inspection July 23. According to the inspection report, the restaurant was not using proper cooling times and temperatures and proper cold holding temperatures.

Dates on food were not properly marked and new menus did not have consumer advisory reminders, the inspection states. The restaurant lost points because residential bug spray was found in the kitchen and raw chicken was thawing in the sink, according to the inspection. The report states floors under equipment had grease build-up and the microwave and refrigerator had food accumulation build-up.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sun News content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Marco Polo, 513 N. Ocean Blvd. in Myrtle Beach, was handed a 74 percent score during a routine inspection July 23 and a 93 percent during another inspection July 29.

In the July 23 inspection, employees were washing hands in the prep sink, food was not being held at the proper cooling and holding times, food did not have proper discard dates and residential bug spray was “observed throughout” the restaurant, the report states. The inspector found upwrapped forks that were not stored to protect from contamination and cases of ice cream sundae boats were stored on the floor.

New Ho Wah, at 409 S. Kings Highway in Myrtle Beach, scored a 74 percent during a routine inspection July 23. The restaurant received a 90 percent in a follow-up inspection July 25.

The inspection report states uncooked chicken was stored on top of an uncovered bowl of cooked chicken and food was not being held at the proper cooling and holding times. A hose to circulate water in the ice machine was stored down in the ice and a pan of uncooked chicken was stored on the floor during the time of the inspection. Another pan of uncooked pork was stored on the floor by a rolling mop bucket, the report states.

Old Shillelagh Sports Bar, at 405 S. Kings Highway in Myrtle Beach, was given an 81 percent score during a July 24 inspection. The inspector noted a hand sink for kitchen staff had no faucet and food was not held at the proper cold holding temperatures. The restaurant had no thermometer in the walk-in cooler and cases of tortillas had ice build-up from being stored under a leaking condenser in the freezer, the report states.

An ice machine was not draining properly during the inspection and water was standing around the machine and running into other areas of dry storage, according to the inspection.

Pizza Joe’s, at 1600 Farrow Parkway in Myrtle Beach, received an 80 percent during a July 25 inspection. The report states a hand-washing station was not accessible for employees, leafy greens did not have a discard date, residential bug spray was observed on a shelf and a reach-in cooler did not have a thermometer.