Outdoor plans this weekend? Check out this Grand Strand forecast update first

It will likely be a thunderstorm-filled weekend, Myrtle Beach.

The National Weather Service is reporting a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms starting Friday and lasting through at least Monday evening due to “rich tropical moisture” moving north across the southeast. The highest chances of thunderstorms and rain are Saturday, the NWS reports.

The weather service issued a coastal flood advisory for Horry and Georgetown counties from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. Friday as king tides impact the coast during high tides through Saturday.

Expect a low temperature of about 73 degrees through the weekend, and a high of 82 degrees Saturday and 85 Sunday, the NWS reports.

As of Friday morning, the weather service is monitoring a disturbance moving “northwestward” at 10 to 15 mph in the Atlantic and that has a 20 percent chance of cyclone formation in 48 hours.

atlantic disturbance.png
National Weather Service

