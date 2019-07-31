Local

King tides on the rise, bringing flooding to Horry, Georgetown beaches

Carolina’s king tides explained

King tides bring higher-than-average tides ashore through the year in South Carolina. The extreme tides occur when the moon passes close to the earth during it's orbit. By
Up Next
King tides bring higher-than-average tides ashore through the year in South Carolina. The extreme tides occur when the moon passes close to the earth during it's orbit. By

The National Weather Service has issued a coastal flood advisory as king tides impact the area through Saturday.

Horry and Georgetown counties are under a flood advisory from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday, the NWS reports.

The highest predicted king tides are Thursday and Friday, according to a S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control chart.

High tides differ depending on the area. The Myrtle Beach area is expected to have king tides just after 8 a.m. and before 9 p.m. Thursday and after 9 a.m. and after 9:30 p.m. Friday, according to predictions for the Springmaid Pier.

Here’s how to check high, low and king tides.

Profile Image of Hannah Strong
Hannah Strong
The Sun News Reporter Hannah Strong is passionate about making the world better through what she reports and writes. Strong, who is a Pawleys Island native, is quick to jump on breaking news, profiles stories about people in the community and obituaries. Strong has won four S.C. Press Association first-place awards, including one for enterprise reporting after riding along with police during a homicide. She earned a bachelor’s degree in communications from Winthrop University.
  Comments  