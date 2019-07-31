King tides on the rise, bringing flooding to Horry, Georgetown beaches

Carolina’s king tides explained King tides bring higher-than-average tides ashore through the year in South Carolina. The extreme tides occur when the moon passes close to the earth during it's orbit. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK King tides bring higher-than-average tides ashore through the year in South Carolina. The extreme tides occur when the moon passes close to the earth during it's orbit.

The National Weather Service has issued a coastal flood advisory as king tides impact the area through Saturday.

Horry and Georgetown counties are under a flood advisory from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday, the NWS reports.

The highest predicted king tides are Thursday and Friday, according to a S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control chart.

High tides differ depending on the area. The Myrtle Beach area is expected to have king tides just after 8 a.m. and before 9 p.m. Thursday and after 9 a.m. and after 9:30 p.m. Friday, according to predictions for the Springmaid Pier.

Here’s how to check high, low and king tides.