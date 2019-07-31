Local
King tides on the rise, bringing flooding to Horry, Georgetown beaches
Carolina’s king tides explained
The National Weather Service has issued a coastal flood advisory as king tides impact the area through Saturday.
Horry and Georgetown counties are under a flood advisory from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday, the NWS reports.
The highest predicted king tides are Thursday and Friday, according to a S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control chart.
High tides differ depending on the area. The Myrtle Beach area is expected to have king tides just after 8 a.m. and before 9 p.m. Thursday and after 9 a.m. and after 9:30 p.m. Friday, according to predictions for the Springmaid Pier.
Here’s how to check high, low and king tides.
Comments