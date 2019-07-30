City of Loris mourns after employee is killed in head-on crash on U.S. 701

South Carolina traffic collisions by the numbers More than 141,000 traffic collisions were recorded in South Carolina in 2017. Here's why there were so many. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK More than 141,000 traffic collisions were recorded in South Carolina in 2017. Here's why there were so many.

The City of Loris is mourning the loss of a 34-year-old public works department employee.

Horry County Deputy Coroner Christopher Dontell identified Anthony D. Melvin, of Loris, as the motorcyclist killed in a Sunday night crash on U.S. 701. Melvin was pronounced dead at the scene.

“We have employees who are struggling that worked side by side with him,” said Kenya Wright, City of Loris clerk. “He never came into the office without a smile.”

Melvin, whose nickname was Rabbit, started working with the department in November 2012. He was a water department crew leader.

Wright said Loris employees feel like they have lost a family member, and citizens have also been impacted by Melvin’s death.

Sunday’s crash involved three vehicles about 9:30 p.m. on U.S. 701, just north of Loris, officials said. The motorcyclist was traveling south on 701 and attempted to pass a vehicle, said Cpl. Judd Jones with the South Carolina Highway Patrol. As the motorcyclist moved into the north lane to pass the vehicle, the motorcycle collided head-on with a vehicle traveling in the same lane, Jones said.

The drivers in the other two vehicles were wearing seat belts and were not injured, Jones said.

S.C. Highway Patrol is investigating.

