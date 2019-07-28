Local
Motorcyclist killed in Loris area crash, fire officials say
A motorcyclist died in a crash on Sunday night in Loris, officials said.
The wreck was reported around 9:30 p.m., according to Horry County Fire Rescue. The driver of a motorcycle suffered fatal injuries.
No other injuries were reported.
Crews closed North Highway 701 near Morgan Road in Loris while they tended to the scene. People are asked to avoid the area. Loris Fire Department and the South Carolina Highway Patrol also responded to the wreck.
