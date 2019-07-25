Local
Two SC Department of Transportation workers killed in Horry County crash, coroner says
Two South Carolina Department of Transportation workers died in a four-vehicle wreck in Horry County.
Cecil Morgan, 35, from Aynor, and David Sibbick, 29, from Loris, died from injuries sustained in a Thursday wreck on U.S. Highway 501, according to the Horry County Coroner’s Office.
The S.C. Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.
The incident was reported around 2:30 p.m. in the southbound lanes of U.S. 501 and Pines Oak Farm Road. Five other people went to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, officials said. Another person was hurt, but declined to go to the hospital.
