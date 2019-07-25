Roadway blocked after crash with injuries reported at US 501 intersection

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident.

Horry County Fire Rescue is responding to a multi-vehicle crash with serious injuries in the Galivants Ferry area Thursday afternoon.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol CAD lists the incident as a fatal collision.

Firefighters were called about 2:30 p.m. to the southbound lanes of U.S. 501 and Pines Oaks Farm Road.

HCFR said the U.S. 501 beach-bound lanes are completely shut down.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sun News content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Officials ask people to avoid the area.