Local

Roadway blocked after crash with injuries reported at US 501 intersection

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident

Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. By
Up Next
Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. By

Horry County Fire Rescue is responding to a multi-vehicle crash with serious injuries in the Galivants Ferry area Thursday afternoon.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol CAD lists the incident as a fatal collision.

Firefighters were called about 2:30 p.m. to the southbound lanes of U.S. 501 and Pines Oaks Farm Road.

HCFR said the U.S. 501 beach-bound lanes are completely shut down.

Officials ask people to avoid the area.

Profile Image of Hannah Strong
Hannah Strong
The Sun News Reporter Hannah Strong is passionate about making the world better through what she reports and writes. Strong, who is a Pawleys Island native, is quick to jump on breaking news, profiles stories about people in the community and obituaries. Strong has won four S.C. Press Association first-place awards, including one for enterprise reporting after riding along with police during a homicide. She earned a bachelor’s degree in communications from Winthrop University.
  Comments  