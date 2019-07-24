Here’s why engineers say the downtown Conway building collapsed

Building collapses in downtown Conway A building on Laurel Street near 2nd Ave in Downtown Conway collapsed on Tuesday afternoon, July 23, 2019. No injuries were reported immediately after the collapse. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A building on Laurel Street near 2nd Ave in Downtown Conway collapsed on Tuesday afternoon, July 23, 2019. No injuries were reported immediately after the collapse.

A downtown Conway building collapsed Tuesday afternoon due to trusses that failed, according to an investigation by an engineering firm.

The City of Conway hired an engineering firm to investigate the incident and found the building was not designed to have load-bearing walls, officials said.

The structure, at 209 Laurel St., was vacant for two years and under renovation, said city spokesperson Taylor Newell. The city was not aware of any work that would have required a permit.

Crews were called to the building near the Horry County Courthouse about 2:30 p.m. No injuries were reported.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the sidewalk area was cleaned up and no damage was done to city property around the building, Newell said.

The owner of the building could not be reached for comment in time for this report.

