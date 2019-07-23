Crews on scene after building collapses in downtown Conway

Local

A building has collapsed on Laurel Street in Conway, and officials ask people to avoid the area.

Crews were called to Laurel Street and Second Avenue near the Horry County courthouse just after 2:30 p.m. Tuesday. Firefighters are canvassing the area to check for any injured people, said Taylor Newell, city spokesperson.

Newell said the cause of the collapse is unknown, but the building, at 209 Laurel Street, was being renovated.

Megan Remillard said she was standing in a doorway of a nearby building when the collapse happened. She said she saw “a lot of dust” and heard a “loud boom.”

“[It] Sounded like something crashed into it, but no accident,” she said and added a golf cart was crushed under the debris.

