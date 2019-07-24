Horry County Coroner IDs man killed in Loris area house fire

How many fires did Grand Strand fire crews go to in 2018?
The Horry County Coroner’s Office has released the name of a 28-year-old killed in a house fire in the Loris area Tuesday night.
Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden said Presley Hardee died in a fire at his home on Daisy Road in the Loris area.
Firefighters responded to Daisy Road about 10 p.m. after reports of a house fire. The coroner’s office was later called to the scene. The fire is still under investigation by Horry County police and fire crews.
The Sun News Reporter Hannah Strong is passionate about making the world better through what she reports and writes. Strong, who is a Pawleys Island native, is quick to jump on breaking news, profiles stories about people in the community and obituaries. Strong has won four S.C. Press Association first-place awards, including one for enterprise reporting after riding along with police during a homicide. She earned a bachelor’s degree in communications from Winthrop University.
