Horry County Coroner IDs man killed in Loris area house fire

How many fires did Grand Strand fire crews go to in 2018? Local fire departments in the Myrtle Beach area responded to hundreds of fire calls in 2018. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Local fire departments in the Myrtle Beach area responded to hundreds of fire calls in 2018.

The Horry County Coroner’s Office has released the name of a 28-year-old killed in a house fire in the Loris area Tuesday night.

Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden said Presley Hardee died in a fire at his home on Daisy Road in the Loris area.

Firefighters responded to Daisy Road about 10 p.m. after reports of a house fire. The coroner’s office was later called to the scene. The fire is still under investigation by Horry County police and fire crews.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sun News content across all your devices. SAVE NOW