Horry County police, fire investigating a fatal house fire in the Loris area

Horry police and fire crews are investigating a fatal fire in the Loris area on Tuesday night.

Firefighters responded to Daisy Road home in the Loris area around 10 p.m. for the reported blaze, according to Horry County Fire and Rescue.

It was a fatal fire and the Horry County Coroner’s Office has been called to the scene, according to Horry County Fire and Rescue.

