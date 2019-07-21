Local
One person dies from injuries sustained in Friday Highway 501 wreck, police say
One person involved in a wreck on Highway 501 on Friday has died, according to police.
South Carolina Highway Patrol Lance Cpl. Matt Southern said one person involved in the wreck died on Sunday. The Horry County Coroner’s Office has not released the victim’s name.
The wreck happened around 11:30 a.m. Friday on U.S. Highway 501 near West Nobles Road.
Southern said an SUV driver tried to cross Highway 501 and hit a Toyota pickup truck driven by the victim.
The force caused the truck to overturn and the driver was ejected, Southern said.
Troopers continue to investigate the crash. The driver of the Ford was not hurt.
