One person dies from injuries sustained in Friday Highway 501 wreck, police say

The most dangerous intersections in Horry County The top 5 most dangerous intersections in Horry County in 2018. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The top 5 most dangerous intersections in Horry County in 2018.

One person involved in a wreck on Highway 501 on Friday has died, according to police.

South Carolina Highway Patrol Lance Cpl. Matt Southern said one person involved in the wreck died on Sunday. The Horry County Coroner’s Office has not released the victim’s name.

The wreck happened around 11:30 a.m. Friday on U.S. Highway 501 near West Nobles Road.

Southern said an SUV driver tried to cross Highway 501 and hit a Toyota pickup truck driven by the victim.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sun News content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The force caused the truck to overturn and the driver was ejected, Southern said.

Troopers continue to investigate the crash. The driver of the Ford was not hurt.

501 south-bound near WM Nobles Rd. is closed to traffic following an approximate 11:30 a.m. 2-vehicle accident. 1 person was transported w/ life-threatening injuries. LifeNet helicopter was on hand but not utilized. Please avoid the area as @SCDPS_PIO helps clear the scene. #HCFR pic.twitter.com/Pt3Rl9uTpN — Horry SC Fire Rescue (@hcfirerescue) July 19, 2019