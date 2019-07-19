Local

Horry County Coroner identifies person killed in Highway 57 wreck

A 58-year-old man died Friday in a two-vehicle crash on S.C. Highway 57.

The Horry County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Walter Hager. He was originally from New York, but had lived in the Myrtle Beach area for the past four years, according to the office.

The crash happened near Highway 57 and Mt. Zion Road around 1:45 p.m.

The driver of a Kia, Hager, ran a stop sign and collided with a Ford van with a trailer, said Cpl. Matt Southern with the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Hager went to the hospital where he died, Southern said. Two of his passengers also went to the hospital.

The driver of the Ford was also taken to the hospital, Southern said.

Highway Patrol troopers continue to investigate the wreck.

