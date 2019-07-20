Walk this way: Alligators takes a stroll at Grand Strand state park

An alligator takes a walk in Huntington Beach State Park A gator took a stroll across a path in Huntington Beach State Park on Saturday morning. Several witnesses stopped to photograph the scene. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A gator took a stroll across a path in Huntington Beach State Park on Saturday morning. Several witnesses stopped to photograph the scene.

Stand back: Gator crossing.

A couple of alligators took a stroll in Huntington Beach State Park on Saturday morning. A small crowd gathered to take photos and video of the scene.

Both gators seemed perfectly content, passing by the humans on their way to their destination.

Huntington Beach State Park is located in Murrells Inlet.

Austin Bond Photography provided video of the gator crossing and even referenced the 50th Anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing this weekend.

“That’s one small step for one alligator, one giant leap for another alligator,” he said.