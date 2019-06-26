Resisting arrest: A juvenile alligator walked the beach in NMB, then escaped officers

Alligator on beach evades police officers A juvenile alligator that swam up on the beach on Wednesday evening near 61st Avenue North in Cherry Grove evaded North Myrtle Beach Police before returning to the ocean just after sunset. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A juvenile alligator that swam up on the beach on Wednesday evening near 61st Avenue North in Cherry Grove evaded North Myrtle Beach Police before returning to the ocean just after sunset.

A baby alligator ventured onto the beach near the Cherry Grove point in North Myrtle Beach near dusk on Wednesday and managed to escape authorities.

A small crowd of interested onlookers gathered around the gator, which was less than 3 feet long, and three North Myrtle Beach police officers in the sand at 61st Ave. North around 8 p.m.

The officers attempted to corral the gator, but it was noncompliant, jumping and twisting away after a lengthy battle and swimming out to sea just after sunset. Officers then aborted the attempted capture.





It was unclear how the gator arrived in the area.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sun News content across all your devices. SAVE NOW