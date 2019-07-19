Local
Wreck with injuries closes part of North Myrtle Beach area highway
A wreck on Friday afternoon near Wampee resulted in injuries and lanes closed.
The crash happened about 2 p.m. at Highway 57 and Mt. Zion Road in the Wampee area of Horry County, according to Horry County Fire Rescue officials.
Wampee is an area of Horry County outside of North Myrtle Beach along Highway 22.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol website shows injuries were suffered in the crash and the roadway is blocked.
No further details are available at this time. Check back for updates.
