Wreck with injuries closes part of North Myrtle Beach area highway

South Carolina traffic collisions by the numbers More than 141,000 traffic collisions were recorded in South Carolina in 2017. Here's why there were so many. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK More than 141,000 traffic collisions were recorded in South Carolina in 2017. Here's why there were so many.

A wreck on Friday afternoon near Wampee resulted in injuries and lanes closed.

The crash happened about 2 p.m. at Highway 57 and Mt. Zion Road in the Wampee area of Horry County, according to Horry County Fire Rescue officials.

Wampee is an area of Horry County outside of North Myrtle Beach along Highway 22.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol website shows injuries were suffered in the crash and the roadway is blocked.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sun News content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

No further details are available at this time. Check back for updates.