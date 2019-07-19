‘They love each other’: A cute animal video to celebrate the weekend’s arrival

Watch this rescued cat and raccoon cuddling A Little River Rescue cat and a raccoon owned by Grand Strand Celebrity Snake Chaser Russell Cavender cuddle. The Grand Strand animal rescuer said the two animals grew up with each other and are good friends. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A Little River Rescue cat and a raccoon owned by Grand Strand Celebrity Snake Chaser Russell Cavender cuddle. The Grand Strand animal rescuer said the two animals grew up with each other and are good friends.

It’s hot outside, it’s been a long week, and we here at The Sun News thought our readers could use a cute cat video to end the week.

Check out this utterly adorable video of a kitten cuddling with a baby raccoon.

“They get along really good. They love each other,” said Snake Chaser Russell Cavender, a wildlife removal specialist and animal lover in Horry County.

Cavender said he rescued both animals. While he responds to a lot of raccoon calls and doesn’t remember when he got this one, he rescued the kitten from the Little River area. The cat’s named “Mr. Walter White” and is deaf.

The two animals grew up together which is why they seem so fond of each other, Cavender said.

But raccoon are not typically pets. Once the raccoon is old enough and healthy enough to be released back into the wild, Cavender said he will do so.

The Snake Chaser does animal rescues professionally and is a known figure along the Grand Strand. If you see a baby animal out there, it’s probably better to call someone who knows how to care for them instead of trying to get an exciting new pet.