Where do the animals go after SC DNR wranglers get involved? It varies

Spring changing into summer brings the wildlife of the Palmetto state out and about to feed and enjoy the sun’s warmth. Active animals also means more human-critter interactions, resulting in calls for removal.

During this time, news articles featuring snakes in closets, or bears eating trash or gators crossing the road are common. But who is responsible for handling these animals, as well as ensuring the creatures and the public are safe from harm? Often, the S.C. Department of Natural Resources is the first agency called.

While the SCDNR is the most visible wildlife agency in the state, DNR game specialist Charles Ruth said typically most animal rescue and capture is done by trappers in the private sector.

“We are not typically in the animal rescue or capture business,” he said.

When DNR gets involved, decisions on what to do with the animal depends on the species, laws and the situation the creature is in.

Critters

“Critters” is not an official DNR term, but Ruth said most animal removal calls deal with snakes or small, more common critters that do not require a SCDNR biologist’s or representative’s attention.

Calls that do not require DNR assistance are referred to local trapping/wrangling businesses that then will handle it. SCDNR has little control over what private trappers do with the animal, as long as they are not violating any laws and have proper permits.

“The private pest control people are going to do what they’re going to do,” Ruth said.

Permits, however, do give the government a little more oversight to ensure animals are not needlessly being killed.

The requirements to kill an animal vary based on the animal’s legal status, but a common one is the depredation permit issued by SCDNR. If applied for obtained by a private citizen, it allows for a nuisance animal to be killed out of season. SCDNR keeps on its website a list of common nuisance animals and what permits would be required to kill them.

For calls that do require SCDNR’s attention, there is no blanket policy regarding what to do with the animal. Ruth said it comes down to the condition of the animal. Distemper, life-threatening injuries or harm to both other animals and humans could be a decision to kill the animal.

Specifically, distemper can spread if the animal is not killed, which Ruth said will only make matters worse.

“If you move the animal four or five miles, you could spread the disease,” he said.

He used the example of a deer stuck in a school. If crews arrive and the deer can be safely removed, it will be let back into the wild. Sometimes, however, Ruth said deer can get hurt when confused in a building. If the animal is too injured to be saved, Ruth said it must be put down.

Bears

In the northeastern and northwestern part of the state, black bears can be found. When humans develop near black bear habitats, like in Carolina Forest of Horry County, human-bear interactions happen, leading to some folks calling SCDNR for help.

Even for these larger animals, the department rarely resorts to interacting with the animal.

“When we receive a call about a bear sighting, we try to determine if the bear has harmed anyone or their pets, and if it may be an emergency. This is a rare occurrence.” SCDNR Assistant Wildlife Chief Will Dillman said. “SCDNR receives more than 300 bear calls annually and in a typical year less than 10 require relocation or removal.”

Typically, Dillman added, figuring out what is attracting the bear and removing it is enough to keep the animals away. Attractants can include trash, bird feeders or any other edible bear snacks left outdoors.

When the animal does pose a threat, SCDNR still has options to avoid killing it. According to Dillman, tranquilizing the animal and moving it far away from where it was found and away from other bears can resolve the problem.

If a dangerous bear continues returning to the same spot or is injured beyond saving, they then discuss putting the bear down.

“Location, condition of the bear, past behavior of the bear, and possible future threats to public safety are all considered in deciding the fate and disposition of the bear.,” he said. “Should attempts to remove food sources prove unsuccessful in alleviating the problem, a bear is identified as a repeat offender or a bear poses a threat to public safety, the bear is humanely euthanized.”

Gators

Alligators are a special case for DNR, Ruth said.

Earlier this month, snake chaser Russell Cavender had his alligator wrangling contract with SCDNR revoked. Officials had reason to believe Cavender was not killing alligators like the contract required.

While there are some exceptions, Dillman said earlier this month the contract requirements are in place to keep gators from returning to the same spot or threatening humans.

“The reasons we typically don’t allow relocation is because we don’t know the history of these animals, we don’t know if they’ve been habituated to humans or pose a threat. They also tend to wander back to where they’re originally captured,” he said.

To kill an alligator in South Carolina, you need a tag for each one. Contracted gator wranglers are given multiple tags. The American Alligator is considered a threatened species with federal protections, but the status allows states to implement plans to deal with problem gators.

In most cases, when a gator is called in for removal, it must be killed. But Dillman said, if a trapper believes the gator should not be killed, SCDNR can be contacted and permission may be granted based on the circumstances.