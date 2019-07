Know these water safety tips as weather warms With summer approaching and weather warming, it's time to keep these water safety tips in mind, as provided by the Placer County Sheriff's Office. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK With summer approaching and weather warming, it's time to keep these water safety tips in mind, as provided by the Placer County Sheriff's Office.

The Horry County Coroner’s Office is responding to the area in Nichols on the Lumber River where the body of a missing 41-year-old has been recovered, said Coroner Robert Edge.

Horry County police and fire rescue began searching for a swimmer in distress who was swept away near Rice Field Cove about 12:30 a.m. Tuesday, officials said.

MISSING SWIMMER



Around 12:20 a.m. Tuesday, #HCPD and @hcfirerescue were called for a swimmer who had been swept away near Rice Field Cove on the Lumber River.



HCPD, HCFR, and @SCDNR worked overnight to find the missing swimmer.



Those efforts are ongoing Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/o1cun4lj1B — Horry County PD (@horrycountypd) July 16, 2019

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.