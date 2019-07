Horry County Police Department is searching for a missing swimmer on the Lumber River in the Nichols area, according to department spokesperson Mikayla Moskov.

Police and Horry County Fire Rescue were called after reports of a 41-year-old swimmer who had been swept away near Rice Field Cove about 12:30 a.m. Tuesday, Moskov said.

S.C. Department of Natural Resources is assisting in the search.

