Horry County coroner names motorcyclist killed in Little River crash

The Horry County Coroner’s Office says a North Carolina motorcyclist was killed in a crash in the Little River area Sunday morning.

Roger Tomblin, 50, of Bolivia, North Carolina, was killed in the crash, said deputy coroner Chris Dontell.

The crash happened on Mineola Avenue near Bay Drive about 10:15 a.m., S.C. Highway Patrol reports. The victim was driving east on Mineola Avenue when he ran off the road and struck a pole, SCHP reports. No other vehicles were involved.

