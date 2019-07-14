Local
Motorcyclist dies after running off road, striking poll in Little River
A motorcyclist died in a Sunday morning crash in Little River, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
The driver — who has yet to be identified — was going east on Mineola Avenue near Bay Drive when they ran off the road and struck a pole at approximately 10:15 a.m., the SCHP reports. No other vehicles were involved. The driver was operating a 1998 Harley-Davidson at the time of the crash.
The driver was wearing a helmet, the highway patrol reports.
